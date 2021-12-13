Senate Resolution 213 Printer's Number 1255

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1255

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

213

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

BROWNE, DUSH, FONTANA, GORDNER, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE,

LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON,

SCAVELLO, STREET, TOMLINSON AND J. WARD, DECEMBER 1, 2021

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, DECEMBER 1, 2021

A RESOLUTION

Designating December 7, 2021, as "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, December 7, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the

Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor; and

WHEREAS, Over 3,500 military personnel and civilians were

killed or injured during the two-hour attack on Pearl Harbor on

December 7, 1941; and

WHEREAS, Nineteen ships were either destroyed or run aground

and over 300 aircraft were destroyed or damaged as a result of

the attack; and

WHEREAS, There are 22 known servicemen from Pennsylvania who

lost their lives during the attack; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 7, 2021, as

"Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the outstanding bravery

of those who fought and the honorable sacrifice of those who

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17