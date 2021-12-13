Senate Resolution 213 Printer's Number 1255
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1255
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
213
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,
BROWNE, DUSH, FONTANA, GORDNER, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE,
LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON,
SCAVELLO, STREET, TOMLINSON AND J. WARD, DECEMBER 1, 2021
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, DECEMBER 1, 2021
A RESOLUTION
Designating December 7, 2021, as "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, December 7, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the
Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor; and
WHEREAS, Over 3,500 military personnel and civilians were
killed or injured during the two-hour attack on Pearl Harbor on
December 7, 1941; and
WHEREAS, Nineteen ships were either destroyed or run aground
and over 300 aircraft were destroyed or damaged as a result of
the attack; and
WHEREAS, There are 22 known servicemen from Pennsylvania who
lost their lives during the attack; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 7, 2021, as
"Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the outstanding bravery
of those who fought and the honorable sacrifice of those who
