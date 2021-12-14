MAINE, December 16 - Governor’s Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: December 16, 2021

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Registration is required. Please register using the Zoom link below.

Meeting description/purpose:

This webinar is a public meeting of the Distributed Generation Stakeholder Group. Link to register for the Zoom meeting: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ytpCB4mKR-esXTHEQztKWg

In 2019 Maine law changed to encourage the development of distributed generation (DG) resources. The primary mechanisms driving current distributed generation development are the two net energy billing (NEB) programs: kilowatt-hour credit and tariff rate. In 2021, the Legislature included a goal of 750 megawatts (MW) of distributed generation developed under the net energy billing programs.

Public Law 2021 Chapter 390 (LD 936 - An Act To Amend State Laws Relating to Net Energy Billing and the Procurement of Distributed Generation), enacted by the 130th Legislature, sets a limit on distributed generation resources between 2 and 5 MW eligible for enrollment in net energy billing and concludes the program for these resources on December 31, 2023. The act does not modify the net energy billing programs for resources less than 2 MW. It further provides for the convening by the Governor's Energy Office of "a stakeholder group to consider various distributed generation project programs to be implemented between 2024 and 2028 and the need for improved grid planning." The stakeholder group will advise and assist in the development of two reports, the first interim report to be submitted by January 2022 and the second final report by January 2023.

The objectives of the DG Stakeholder Group are: Advise and support the development of a cost-effective successor program to foster the continued development of distributed generation in Maine following the conclusion of the net energy billing program in 2023; Advise on the evaluation of the net energy billing program, with a focus on applying lessons learned to inform the contributions of its successor program toward state policy objectives; Identify necessary resources to achieve the preceding objectives as needed.

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Auxiliary aids will be provided upon advance request, please contact Ethan Tremblay at ethan.tremblay@maine.gov or by phone at 207-530-2603.

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Ethan Tremblay

Phone: 207-530-2603