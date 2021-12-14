Submit Release
Agricultural Solar Stakeholder Group Public Meeting

MAINE, December 16 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 16, 2021

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Online Meeting - Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

For further information, contact:

Name: Yvette Meunier

Phone: (207) 592-0640

