Community Oncology Alliance Elects New Board Members, Certifies Officers for 2022
Kashyap Patel, MD, Re-Elected President of COA for Second Term COA Board Welcomes Two New Members Dedicated to the Future of Community OncologyWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is pleased to announce the election of new and re-appointed members to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. COA is a non-profit controlled by independent, community oncologists and dedicated solely to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve.
Kashyap Patel, MD, returns as COA president for a second term, and two new faces, Aaron Ambrad, MD, with Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Phoenix, AZ, and Moshe Chasky, MD, FACP, with Alliance Cancer Specialists in Philadelphia, PA, join the Board as first-time members. Additionally, a majority of the members of the COA Board and Executive Committee were re-elected to serve another term.
“COA succeeds because of the wonderful community of deeply engaged members and volunteers, including our fantastic Board, Executive, and committees,” said COA President Kashyap Patel, MD, full-time practicing medical oncologist and CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates in Rock Hill, South Carolina. “I want to thank the new and continuing COA Board members for their service on behalf of the patients, practices, and providers we serve. As community oncology navigates an increasingly challenging future and advocates for local, affordable cancer care, we will rely on the guidance of the COA Board and members more than ever.”
COA Board of Directors Elections:
The following individuals were re-elected to serve another term on the COA Board of Directors:
- Mike Diaz, MD (FL)
- David Eagle, MD (NC)
- Debra Patt, MD, PhD (TX)
- Jeff Patton, MD (TN)
- Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD (IN)
- Bobby Green, MD (NY)
- Terrill Jordan (NJ)
- Dinesh Kapur, MD (CT)
- Joe Lynch, MD (PA)
- Barbara McAneny, MD (NM)
- Kathy Oubre (LA)
- Barry Russo (TX)
The Board of Director also selected the following individuals to serve as officers of COA and members of the Executive Committee:
- Kashyap Patel, MD (President)
- Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP (Vice President)
- Debra Patt, MD, PhD (Secretary)
- Ricky Newton (Treasurer; ex officio)
- Mike Diaz, MD (Immediate Past President)
- Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP (Past President)
- David Eagle, MD (Past President)
- Jeff Patton, MD (Officer-at-Large)
- Donny Wade, MD (Officer-at-Large)
- Ted Okon (Executive Director; ex officio)
New COA Board member, Dr. Ambrad, is a board-certified radiation oncologist practicing at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Phoenix, AZ. After serving as Chief Resident at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center in 2004, Dr. Ambrad joined Ironwood in 2006. He has since developed a large area of expertise in breast, prostate, lung, head, neck, gastrointestinal, and skin cancers.
New COA Board member, Dr. Chasky, is a board-certified medical oncologist who practices at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Chasky is the education director for hematology and oncology within the family practice and internal medicine programs at Jefferson Northeast and serves as a faculty member at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Current Board member Harry “Mac” Barnes, MD, of Alabama Oncology Hematology Associates has stepped down from the COA Board. COA thanks Dr. Barnes for his long-term service as president, Board member, and officer of COA. His support was instrumental in growing COA into the organization it is today.
Additionally, this summer James Perry, MD, of Alliance Cancer Specialists stepped down from the COA Board for medical reasons. First elected to the COA Board in 2019, Dr. Perry has been a tireless advocate for his patients and strong supporter of COA. The entire COA Board thanks Dr. Perry for his time advocating for community oncology and extends our thoughts to him and his family.
About COA and the COA Board of Directors
COA is a non-profit, 501(c)(6) organization that is controlled by community oncologists. COA has an Executive Committee of Officers that reports to a Board of Directors, comprised of volunteer representatives from community oncology, who direct the management of COA by its Executive Director. The nominations were completed during a regularly scheduled Board meeting on Monday, December 14, 2021.
As per the COA bylaws, all Board of Director positions are 3-year terms. These new elections will be effective January 1, 2022 and terminate on December 31, 2024. A complete list of COA Officers and Board members, which will be updated in the new year to reflect the election results, can be viewed online at https://communityoncology.org/about-us/officers-and-board.
Because the majority of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in the community setting, ensuring the vitality of the community cancer care delivery system is critically important for patient well-being. The Officers, Committees, and Board members of COA further its mission to protect and foster the community oncology delivery system in the United States through public policy, advocacy, and education.
