Line Painting to Continue this Week on I-81 in Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – Line painting planned on a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County, will continue through Thursday this week.

Line painting was scheduled on northbound and southbound I-81 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Monday and Tuesday this week. Work now will be performed during the same hours through Thursday, December 16.

Work is scheduled during the day due to cold nighttime temperatures.

This will be a moving operation. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and be on the lookout for slow-moving vehicles.

This work is part of a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###