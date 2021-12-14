Optimized Payments Welcomes Industry Expert as Head of Sales and Marketing
As we expand our payment data services and analytics platform globally, Oliver's strong background in building top-performing sales teams will accelerate Optimized Payments' growth. ”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a rapidly growing global FinTech, is very pleased to welcome Oliver Gumbrill as Head of Sales & Marketing. Oliver’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating Optimized Payments’ revenue through new products, services and geographies, development of new channels, and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.
Oliver brings over 20 years of software innovation and payments industry experience to the role. He has helped treasury and payment leaders at some of the world's largest corporations streamline their payment operations previously as SVP of Professional Services at Elavon.
"Oliver is an outstanding addition to the Optimized Payments team, as he brings a deep blend of sales leadership and industry experience," said Founder and CEO Anand Goel. "As we expand our payment data services and analytics platform globally, Oliver's strong background in building top-performing sales teams will accelerate Optimized Payments' growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!"
Oliver earned his BS in Communications and an MBA from Auburn University. His professional experience includes strategy, management, and communication roles at Sapient, Delta Air Lines, Cox, and U.S.Bank/Elavon. At Elavon, he was the driving force behind launching and catapulting their payment optimization products-- which he credits to his ability to motivate team players, energize customers, and create efficiencies cross-functionally.
"Joining the Optimized Payments team is an incredible opportunity,” said Gumbrill. “The comprehensive value for existing clients and future partners via its software & analytics is vast. Optimized Payments is primed for growth, and I am beyond excited and energized to be a part of the story, working with an amazing group of champions, and helping others in this critical domain of influence.”
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $400 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, ecommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
