Club Champion Tees Up Customer Experience Management Program With SMG
EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient, employee and brand experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with specialty golf retailer Club Champion. The nation’s top club fitter and builder chose SMG for its location-level insights, industry-leading professional services and focus on business outcomes.
Established in 2010, Club Champion operates more than 85 locations in major markets across the United States. The specialty retailer offers club fitting and building, repair services, personalization and private events. With a brand-agnostic approach, Club Champion offers more than 50,000 head, shaft and grip combinations to help golfers improve their game.
“As a retailer built around a personalized service, the customer experience is the heart of our business,” said Club Champion Vice President of Marketing Pat Duncan. “Personalization is central to our continued growth, and SMG has the perfect balance of services to help us understand and drive a better customer experience.”
With SMG’s customer experience management program, Club Champion is capturing customer feedback at the location level. In combination with solicited feedback, the retailer is using SMG’s online reputation management solution to measure location-specific ratings and reviews across the top review sites, understand store-level competitive benchmarks and engage with customers via in-platform response. Solicited and unsolicited feedback is aggregated in the smg360® reporting platform, providing Club Champion with a holistic and actionable view of the customer experience through intuitive dashboards, role-based reporting and real-time insights.
About Club Champion
Established in 2010, Club Champion is a national club fitting and building company headquartered in Chicago, IL. There are currently more than 85 Club Champion fitting studios in major markets across the country, with plans to expand even further in 2021. The studios carry all the top golf club, shaft and grip manufacturers in the industry, which are used to build test clubs in real-time. Studios are equipped with advanced analysis technology, along with highly trained certified fitters and builders who must complete an extensive training program. Services include club fitting and building, repair services, personalization, and highly engaging corporate and personal entertainment events. For more information about Club Champion, visit www.clubchampiongolf.com.
About Service Management Group
SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit www.smg.com.
