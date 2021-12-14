Rusco expands product line with three new filter cartridges
Improvements target small sediment and harmful contaminants like arsenic and lead
We are excited to now offer a complete line of filtration products which can be combined to filter any of the harshest water conditions”BROOKSVILLE, FLA., USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to improving water quality through innovation, filtration pioneer Rusco announces expansion to its product portfolio with three new filter cartridges, including a carbon block, pleated and melt blown (spun) media. The new cartridges will enhance sediment removal capabilities and widen applications to address chemical contamination concerns, a first in the company’s near 40-year history.
— Michael Klump, president of Rusco
“Our primary goal is to provide effective solutions that meet the full spectrum of water treatment needs,” said Michael Klump, president of Rusco. “With our new cartridges, customers can now count on us for protection against everything from a grain of sand during pre-treatment, which over time damage costly appliances, to invisible chemicals like arsenic and lead. We are excited to now offer a complete line of filtration products which can be combined to filter any of the harshest water conditions.”
Previously offering mesh filters limited to a 15-micron (μm) capacity, the latest installment of spun and pleated filter cartridges improves sediment removal efficiency to as low as one micron through advancements in composition, surface area and pore size. The activated carbon units, which operate at a rate of 10 microns, address areas not covered by existing products, including: taste and odor, lead and chlorine, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and chemicals.
A comprehensive lineup of six different types of high quality filter cartridges will now be offered by the company. Each is compatible with our existing filters to include the Rusco Spin-Down and Sediment Trapper filter units, well-known for their clear housing that makes it easy to identify when it’s time to clean or replace. Users can maximize efficiency by pairing filters with the Rusco Smart Ball Valve unveiled last month, which automatically flushes filtration systems with a voice command using existing home automation or simple click of a button via smart device. All cartridges and accessories are made available through a nationwide network of distributors.
Klump adds, “This marks the second major announcement this year, and we’re excited to continue the momentum into 2022. Our team is honored to provide some of the world’s most trusted filtration products, year after year.”
About Rusco, Inc.
A third-generation company, Rusco Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of efficient water sediment filters and accessories since 1983. Rusco is built on pillars of quality and innovation, with its products widely distributed around the globe. The company proudly manufactures in the USA, using industrial grade, chemical resistant materials. All are tested for durability to withstand heavy sediment conditions without leaks, making it one of the toughest lines in the filtration market.
