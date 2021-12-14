Elsner Partnering with Other Tech Giants to Make the Customer Service Funnel More Vibrant and Valuable
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elsner Technologies Pvt Ltd is a renowned name in the IT domain, especially in offering comprehensive, robust, and result-driven ecommerce development services for the platforms such as BigCommerce, Magento, and Shopify. Apart from ecommerce services, the company also offers valuable and high-quality digital marketing services, website development services, and mobile app development services.
Being a customer-centric IT service provider, Elsner always comes up with innovative solutions that can bring some valuable changes in the lives of their customers.
They have recently partnered with some leading tech giants to help ecommerce store owners offer more versatile, data-driven, and superior user experiences to their customers.
As we know, customers expect a pleasing user experience when they visit an online store. Elsner has partnered with other valuable IT service providers to facilitate its customers with new, innovative, and remarkable features and functionalities.
In this press note, we will discuss in brief these partnerships.
Klaviyo
Klaviyo is one of the leading customer growth platforms helping companies automate their SMS and email marketing to acquire, retain and grow their customers. Elsner has recently partnered with Klaviyo to facilitate its clients with real-time data-driven, hyper-targeted emails and SMSes. Clients can now develop automated SMSes and emails for their target audience to get genuine conversions and increase revenues.
Trustpilot
Trustpilot is one of the most empowering platforms for ecommerce businesses to collect and manage customer ratings and reviews. Reviews are one of the most effective parameters for ecommerce customers when they make purchasing decisions. Elsner has successfully partnered with Trustpilot to help ecommerce stores with customer reviews management.
Comm100
Comm100 is a leading customer engagement platform with striking features and functionalities such as bots and automation, modern contact centers, live chat, and many others. You can do much more with this platform to offer a highly-satisfying user experience to your customers. Sensing the need, Elsner has partnered with Comm100 to facilitate its clients with innovative customer engagement features to drive more sales.
Dotdigital
Dotdigital is a leading customer-centric engagement platform that uses data to create result-driven marketing campaigns. Use data received from customers to offer them a superior user experience. With effective marketing campaigns, Elsner has a strong and fulfilling partnership with Dotdigital to transform the customer experience.
Yotpo
Yotpo is a leading ecommerce marketing platform to accelerate growth with advanced features and functionalities such as customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty programs, referral programs, and SMS marketing. You can offer your customers superior and encouraging services with such astonishing features. Elsner has partnered with Yotpo to offer a seamless user experience to customers.
LiveChat
LiveChat is your best friend if you want to offer help to your ecommerce customers. LiveChat offers ecommerce stores a unique opportunity to interact with their customers to instantly address their queries and concerns. It will improve your conversions and increase sales. Elsner has partnered with LiveChat to facilitate clients with a superior customer engagement platform that makes a real difference.
PayTrace
Ecommerce customers don’t like time-consuming and lengthy payment processes. You need to avail them of the fast, intuitive, and flawless payment process to check out once they are done ordering. PayTrace is a leading payment processing and data storage solution that offers a comprehensive, user-friendly and highly efficient payment process for ecommerce stores. Elsner has partnered with PayTrace to offer its clients hassle-free and quick payment processing solutions.
Agora
Agora is a fantastic real-time engagement platform that facilitates embedded voice and video features in any online store to add a human touch to your customer interactions. Elsner has partnered with Agora to help its ecommerce clients add more human connections to their interactions.
Shopify
Shopify is one of the leading ecommerce development platforms, and Elsner offers secure, robust and comprehensive Shopify ecommerce development services to clients.
Zoho
Do you want to integrate, customize, and implement Zoho CRM, inventory, books, or other apps with your ecommerce store for superior workflow management and automation? Elsner is a Zoho authorized partner to help clients manage their ecommerce stores seamlessly and effortlessly.
LitExtension
LitExtension is a leading ecommerce migration platform and offers seamless and smooth migration from one ecommerce platform to another. Elsner is a proud partner with LitExtension to offer seamless and error-free migration.
You can achieve a great height of success for your business with these amazing tech giants.
Harshal Shah
Harshal Shah
