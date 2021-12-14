CUDDLY Wins Best in Show at Petcare Innovation Summit
CUDDLY Wins Best in Show at Petcare Innovation Summit - For the category of consumer, the animal welfare-centered business stood out as a unique offering.
SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUDDLY, a social impact company providing a free suite of business tools to animal rescues and shelters worldwide in support of their fundraising efforts won the Best in Show award in the Consumer sector at this year's Petcare Innovation Summit.
The Petcare Innovation Summit is the premier innovation and investment forum showcasing the most exciting brands in petcare and connecting innovators with investors and buyers.
CUDDLY has become a trusted marketplace in support of animal welfare fundraising since it launched in 2014. The 3,000+ animal welfare groups and over 200,000+ donors have mutually benefited from the over $35 million in donations transacted via the platform.
CUDDLY champions the underdog (and undercat), providing much-needed funds and products to aid in the rehabilitation of these animals.
All the U.S. based animal welfare organizations on CUDDLY are verified 501c3 organizations thereby providing the donors peace of mind that their efforts are going to worthwhile and trusted organizations.
“It’s an honor to have been recognized for the hard work we’ve done over the past 7 years, ” says CUDDLY CEO & Founder John J. Hussey. “To know we’ve become so integral to the operations of so many animal welfare groups pushes us to continue to pursue new initiatives in order to save more lives.”
More than 22,000 animals have been given a second chance through the community on CUDDLY, which proves the necessity for this dynamic, pet specific fundraising marketplace. When 80% of animal welfare groups rely on outside funding, the need for a dedicated platform that combines both monetary and product specific donations down to the local level has proven to be very effective.
