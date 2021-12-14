Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,521 in the last 365 days.

CUDDLY Wins Best in Show at Petcare Innovation Summit

CUDDLY Logo

CUDDLY Logo

The CUDDLY Team holding the award

The CUDDLY Team holding the award

CUDDLY Wins Best in Show at Petcare Innovation Summit - For the category of consumer, the animal welfare-centered business stood out as a unique offering.

To know we’ve become so integral to the operations of so many animal welfare groups pushes us to continue to pursue new initiatives in order to save more lives.”
— John J. Hussey
SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUDDLY, a social impact company providing a free suite of business tools to animal rescues and shelters worldwide in support of their fundraising efforts won the Best in Show award in the Consumer sector at this year’s Petcare Innovation Summit.

The Petcare Innovation Summit is the premier innovation and investment forum showcasing the most exciting brands in petcare and connecting innovators with investors and buyers.

CUDDLY has become a trusted marketplace in support of animal welfare fundraising since it launched in 2014. The 3,000+ animal welfare groups and over 200,000+ donors have mutually benefited from the over $35 million in donations transacted via the platform.

CUDDLY champions the underdog (and undercat), providing much-needed funds and products to aid in the rehabilitation of these animals.

All the U.S. based animal welfare organizations on CUDDLY are verified 501c3 organizations thereby providing the donors peace of mind that their efforts are going to worthwhile and trusted organizations.

“It’s an honor to have been recognized for the hard work we’ve done over the past 7 years, ” says CUDDLY CEO & Founder John J. Hussey. “To know we’ve become so integral to the operations of so many animal welfare groups pushes us to continue to pursue new initiatives in order to save more lives.”

More than 22,000 animals have been given a second chance through the community on CUDDLY, which proves the necessity for this dynamic, pet specific fundraising marketplace. When 80% of animal welfare groups rely on outside funding, the need for a dedicated platform that combines both monetary and product specific donations down to the local level has proven to be very effective.

Bridget Bowhay
CUDDLY
+1 562-430-8191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CUDDLY Wins Best in Show at Petcare Innovation Summit

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.