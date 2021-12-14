Santa Claus To Visit Annual DiDomenico Toy Drive at the Kowloon Restaurant This Thursday Night
Governor Charlie Baker, State, Local Officials, Community Members Visit “Santa’s Pop Up Toy Factory” Preparing and Collecting Gifts for Disadvantaged Children
With the help of many friends and supporters, our toy drive grows bigger each year, and that helps us do our part for families going through a very tough time.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit DiDomenico Foundation headed by Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) will host Santa Clause and friends, including Governor Charlie Baker, members of the legislature, local community leaders, and Massachusetts residents from far and wide at Santa’s “pop up” toy factory at the Kowloon Restaurant on Route One North in Saugus, Massachusetts this Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
— State Senator Sal DiDomenico
The DiDomenico Foundation has purchased more than $20,000 in toys through the generosity of residents, small business owners, labor unions, and political leaders. In addition, a mountain of toys will be on display at Kowloon as Foundation members assist Santa’s elves in preparing to distribute the toys beginning Friday and continuing through Christmas Eve day.
Over the past several weeks, volunteers have visited local stores to purchase toys and games. Then, they will deliver all the toys to youth-centered non-profits, homeless and domestic violence shelters, church parishes, and schools hit hard by the Pandemic in Chelsea, Everett, Charlestown, Allston, Boston, and Cambridge areas.
“We are grateful for the tremendous support of our Foundation benefactors, members, and volunteers, who help make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of children said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. He continued, “With the help of so many friends and supporters, our toy drive grows bigger each year, and that helps us do our part to help families that have gone through a very tough year.”
The Wong family, owners of Kowloon, have generously offered to host this year’s toy drive and provide a complimentary buffet and cash bar. The event is open to the public, and the Foundations requests an unwrapped toy as a donation for admission. In addition, Hank Morse of Northshore Radio 104.9 FM will be on hand to play your holiday favorites.
