Governor Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer 12.13.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Reuben Warren:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of Officer Reuben Warren. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and the entire CHP family for their loss. Officer Warren’s lifetime of service and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

Officer Warren, 53, died on December 8, 2021 from complications due to COVID-19.

Officer Warren was a 17-year veteran of the Department, serving in the CHP’s Santa Ana, San Diego and Border Division offices after his graduation from the CHP Academy in 2005. Prior to joining the CHP, Officer Warren served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for the San Diego Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

In honor of Officer Warren, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

 

