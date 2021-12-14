The Sky Floor, LLC Announces Three New Websites and an M1 MacBook Air Giveaway
The Sky Floor is proud to announce the release of three new websites for clients Sara Emmerson Coaching, Compass Mortgage, and Soul City Church.
Working with The Sky Floor was effortless. They understand how to take a vision and turn it into a website that works. It wasn't my first project with them, and it won't be my last!”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sky Floor, a full-service web design and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the release of three new websites for clients Sara Emmerson Coaching, Compass Mortgage, and Soul City Church. To celebrate this release and the holiday season, The Sky Floor is giving away an M1 MacBook Air. These websites represent the next leap forward for these brands and are the latest in digital marketing and design. With these new sites, they will be able to reach more people with their message and show off what they have to offer.
— Sara Emmerson Coaching
The Sara Emmerson Coaching website features clean lines and bold accent colors. Users can unlock their potential even before they hire Sara by taking the Quiz built into the website or by downloading the free resource "How to Transform Your Worst Chaos Into Optimal Creativity." Both the quiz and free PDF were designed and implemented by The Sky Floor team. "Working with The Sky Floor was effortless. They understand how to take a vision and turn it into a website that works. It wasn't my first project with them, and it won't be my last!"
Compass Mortgage is one of the fastest-growing mortgage businesses in the country. Their website was outdated and needed not only a new design but a new outlook that captured the family atmosphere and excellence-based culture at Compass. The design is friendly, inviting, and creative. Pops of green invite the user to interact with the website while subtle animations draw the eye down the page. In addition to launching the website, The Sky Floor team is running A/B split testing to reveal how the website can lead to more conversions for Compass in the long term.
Soul City Church is a prominent church in the West Loop of Downtown Chicago. In the Covid-era Soul City wanted a brighter website that represented the diverse culture within the church. The website design was a collaborative effort with The Sky Floor ultimately creating the wireframes that would become the content hierarchy for every page. Allison Paige, Soul City's marketing director said, "The Sky Floor has provided our organization with top industry level, innovative, and state-of-the-art work. Professionalism, quality, and customer service are paramount and proven in every project we've done with them!"
To celebrate the completion of these websites and the holiday season, The Sky Floor is giving away an M1 Powered MacBook Air in December 2021. The giveaway is live now and end on December 28th, 2021. The winner will be selected at random on December 30th and announced on their website and social media channels. There are lots of ways to enter and no purchase is required. Celebrate three new client websites and the holidays with The Sky Floor by entering to win an M1 MacBook Air.
About The Sky Floor
The Sky Floor is a digital marketing agency owned by identical twins Alan and Joel Miller. Since 2009 The Sky Floor has created hundreds of websites for satisfied clients around the United States. The Sky Floor blog features ideas about the web, business, marketing, or leadership.
Joel Miller
The Sky Floor, LLC
+1 818-634-4364
joel@theskyfloor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook