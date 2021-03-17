Fight Boundless Call Culture with "No Call Thursdays" by The Sky Floor
Take back 1 day a week with "No Call Thursdays", an Initiative by The Sky Floor. "No Call Thursdays" invites client facing workers to take a day for deep work.
If you want a day away from calls, Thursday is the best day. Why? You have Monday - Wednesday’s requests, but need to connect with clients before the weekend. That leaves one perfect day – Thursday.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sky Floor, a full-service web design and development business, announces a new initiative to take back one day a week from endless calls. "No Call Thursdays" is an invitation to reserve Thursday each week for deep work, personal projects, and to get real work done. Since Covid-19, many client-facing workers have faced a massive increase in calls, meetings, and disruptive Slack messages.
"No Call Thursdays" is a commitment to take time to silence the noise of constant meetings. On the newly launched website, nocallthursdays.com, would-be participants can find resources to help block off their Thursdays from yet another call.
"We noticed after Covid-19 our schedules expanded from a few calls and meetings a week to a few meetings a day," said Joel Miller, co-founder of The Sky Floor. "We started to talk to our colleagues and discovered we weren't alone. After thinking through how our weeks are arranged we realized Thursday is the perfect day for a break to get work done!"
The initiative is for anyone who interfaces with clients regularly, whether internal or external. Users can download badges to put on their website footer or Slack. A simple link back to nocallthursdays.com will explain the idea to clients.
To celebrate the launch of "No Call Thursdays," The Sky Floor is giving away a Series 6 Apple Watch via their website, theskyfloor.com. The giveaway ends on March 31. No purchase is necessary to enter.
About The Sky Floor
The Sky Floor is a digital marketing agency owned by identical twins Alan and Joel Miller. Since 2009 The Sky Floor has created hundreds of websites for satisfied clients around the United States. The Sky Floor blog features a daily idea about the web, business, marketing, or leadership.
