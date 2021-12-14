Submit Release
Upcoming Client Contact and EPC business meetings

Join the upcoming Client Contact and Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) meetings.

Client Contact will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda.  Click here to review the Client Contact agenda. 

EPC business meeting will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda.  Click here to review the EPC agenda.

Agenda items include:

  • Environmental Management System Program Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report  
  • Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund – FY 2022 Intended Use Plan Third Quarter Update
  • Adopted and Filed – Amend 567 IAC Chapters 117 and 116 – Waste Tire Management and Waste Tire Haulers
  • Notice of Intended Action: Air Quality Rules Update - Chapters 20, 21, and 22
  • Contract with Polk County Conservation Board – Easter Lake North Shore Improvement
  • Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Silver Creek (Howard County) Water Quality Project
  • Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Iowa Learning Farms (Project)

