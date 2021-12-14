Upcoming Client Contact and EPC business meetings

Join the upcoming Client Contact and Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) meetings.

Client Contact will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda. Click here to review the Client Contact agenda.

EPC business meeting will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda. Click here to review the EPC agenda.

Agenda items include: