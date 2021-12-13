Submit Release
Sunoco Pipeline LP to Close Little Conestoga Road Overnights for Pipe Installation in Wallace, Upper Uwchlan Townships

12/13/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Sunoco Pipeline LP is planning an overnight closure and detour on Little Conestoga Road between Styer Road and Park Road in Wallace and Upper Uwchlan townships, Chester County, on Monday, January 3, through Monday, January 17, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for pipe installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.  

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Styer Road, Greenridge Road, Font Road, Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Park Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Sunoco Pipeline LP will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

