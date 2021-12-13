Sunoco Pipeline LP to Close Little Conestoga Road Overnights for Pipe Installation in Wallace, Upper Uwchlan Townships

12/13/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Sunoco Pipeline LP is planning an overnight closure and detour on Little Conestoga Road between Styer Road and Park Road in Wallace and Upper Uwchlan townships, Chester County, on Monday, January 3, through Monday, January 17, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for pipe installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Styer Road, Greenridge Road, Font Road, Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Park Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Sunoco Pipeline LP will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

