Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Jenkintown Road Weekdays for Utility Improvement in Abington Township

12/13/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Jenkintown Road between Meetinghouse Road and Forrest Avenue in Abington Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, January 3, for water main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Monday, May 30.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Jenkintown Road, Cedar Road, Route 73 (Township Line Road) and Meetinghouse Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

