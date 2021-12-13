NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WASHINGTON TERRACE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Washington Terrace, UT—The Weber County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Washington Terrace and Marriott-Slaterville, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Emilie Bean, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Washington Terrace,

• Darrin Johns, J.D., attorney at law, resident of North Ogden,

• Judge Bryan Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the Plains City Justice Court, the Woods Cross Justice Court, the South Ogden Justice Court, and the South Weber Justice Court, resident of Fruit Heights, and

• Judge Paul Olds, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the Riverdale City Justice Court, resident of Pleasant View.

A comment period will be held through December 23, 2021. A final candidate will then be selected by the Washington Terrace Mayor and the Marriott-Slaterville Mayor, Mayor Mark Allen and Mayor Scott Van Leeuwen, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

