The Chicago Academy for the Arts Fall Visual Arts Exhibition: Fall Into Exploration
Students showcase their artistry through inventive original works at first in-person exhibit since the pandemic
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Academy for the Arts Visual Arts department welcomed guests to the highly anticipated opening night of their annual Fall Exhibition on Friday, November 12th. The exhibit, which runs through the end of January, is the high school students' first opportunity in nearly two years to display their work live.
— Nat Navedo, High School Sophomore
Such expert showcase opportunities are what allow The Chicago Academy for the Arts to stand out as a top-tier education, as the school time and time again reinvents what a classroom has the capability to be. World-renowned artists and alums attribute their success to exhibitions just like this one.
Students and educators agree being back in-person fosters an innovative and productive environment.
"It has given us the ability to create art we are proud of and be able to explore the type of work we want to create as artists," says sophomore Nat Navedo, further noting being around classmates and their imaginative visions again has influenced pieces in the show.
"The students' creativity amazes me each and every year", says Margy Stover, Visual Arts Department Chair. "I'm proud of their dedication to expanding their artistic horizons and invited the public to enjoy their work.”
Featured art ranges from intricate sketches to abstract sculptures to multi-dimensional self-portraits.
"There was a large variety of mediums used, which showed the differences in our creative choices and artistic skills. It's a fun experience to view some of my friends' work for the first time," says freshman Mia Nieves.
Students held true to the theme as they dove deep into exploration of their craft.
"In my drawing Lenore, my untitled painting, and my book of collages, I focused on the tension between chance and precision," says senior Deedee Kinzie. "I was curious about the role structure and unspoken rules play in my artistic process, so I combined mediums to compare the underlying rules and structures of each material. I began to consider how random chance, so crucial to my own process, is in many ways a result of structures and systems I just hadn’t noticed yet."
Sophomore Lea Mira is "personally proud" of her work. Following a particularly difficult year, creating visual art and being back in-person full time has proven to be an incredibly valuable outlet.
"Our fall show successfully shows how each individual student explores spaces occupied by memories," says Senior Grace McLeod. Come see for yourself. The Visual Arts Exhibition: Fall Into Exploration is running now through the end of January.
ABOUT THE CHICAGO ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS
The Chicago Academy for the Arts (The Academy) is a nationally recognized independent high school for the performing and visual arts.
Designated a National School of Distinction by the John F. Kennedy Center, The Academy offers students the opportunity to engage in a unique co-curricular program: rigorous, college-preparatory academic classes and professional-level arts training in the context of an unparalleled school culture. The Academy’s school day consists of a modified block schedule of three 75-minute blocks of academic courses and a 45-minute flex period followed by a three-plus hour immersion in a student's chosen arts department: Dance, Media Arts (filmmaking, animation, creative writing), Music, Musical Theatre, Theatre, and Visual Arts. At The Chicago Academy for the Arts, young artists master the skills necessary for academic success, critical thought, and creative expression.
The Chicago Academy for the Arts is an Illinois 501(c)3 organization. Click here to learn more or donate.
