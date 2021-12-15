Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands Supports Surrounding Woodlands Community
We proudly support The Woodlands and have close ties to many organizations”THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands supports the community through sponsorships, contributions, and charitable donations. The dedicated staff shares gratitude with the community via unwavering support and ongoing involvement.
— Fred Gallucci
The goal of the luxury dealership located just off of I-45 goes beyond helping a customer find the perfect vehicle for their family. Instead, the dealership builds trust and embraces loyalty by proving the importance of supporting those who support them in the community in which they live. With more than 100 employees and several thousand customer interactions each month they stay connected with those that they serve.
“We proudly support The Woodlands and have close ties to many organizations,” said Fred Gallucci, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands. “Our community reach extends to the youth, Veterans, local hospitals, and much more.”
A few of the many organizations Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands provided support to this year include:
- Johnny Mac Soldier Fund
- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Montgomery County Sherriff’s dept
- AJGA- American Junior Golf Association
- Montgomery Women’s Center
- The Woodlands Christian Academy
- And Many More!
During the holiday season, the team plans to continue giving back to The Woodlands area. Associates and employees, some being local to the Woodlands and others new to town, rave about the dealership's culture and feel proud to be connected to a dealership that cares about the community and the environment in the town they call home.
Recently, the dealership hosted The Fourth Annual Habitat for Heroes Soiree, a successful event that benefitted local Veterans. The luxurious Mercedes-Benz showroom transformed for the evening, serving as the event's venue.
Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands, a dealership that makes a difference in Montgomery County, will continue to stay connected and give back.
For more information on Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands community involvement or if you’d like to get in touch about how you can join us in supporting the community, visit the dealership website at: https://www.mbotw.com/community-involvement-2-2/.
