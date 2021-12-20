The Future of Kitchen Design By Avi's Remodeling
The kitchen is the heart of the home. It's where we cook, eat, and gather with family and friends. It's important to have a kitchen that's not only functional but also beautiful.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise in technology, kitchen design has been changing. New trends are being seen with appliances, and more space is being allocated for them. In 2022, kitchens will be designed to accommodate new innovations that haven't even been thought of yet.
— Avi Boxx
For example, companies like Bosch have created a dishwasher that can also wash dishes by hand without any human interaction at all. This allows for a cleaner kitchen with less water use and better energy efficiency.
One other trend is how many people are using their home as an office or studio space which means there's an increase in demand for workspace near the kitchen area or within it entirely.
Modern Kitchen Cabinets Have Taken Over
One of the most notable changes in kitchen design is the prevalence of open shelving and minimalist cabinets. This is partially due to the increase in home chefs and people who like to entertain.
Having an open shelf allows you to see what ingredients you have on hand easily and makes it easy to grab what you need without having to search through cabinets. It also gives the kitchen a modern and sleek look.
Minimalist cabinets are popular because they take up less space and make the kitchen appear more prominent. They're also easier to clean since there are fewer nooks and crannies for dirt and dust to accumulate.
The Latest Trend in Kitchen Cabinet Colors
In terms of colors, white cabinets are still popular, but there has been a shift towards darker shades. This is likely due to the fact that dark colors make a room appear smaller while lighter colors make it look larger.
Many people are also choosing to mix and match their cabinet colors instead of using the same color throughout the kitchen. This gives the space a more eclectic look and prevents it from feeling too bland.
Dark Blue Kitchen Cabinets and Gold Fixtures
One of the most popular color combinations at the moment is dark blue cabinets with gold fixtures. This creates an astonishing look that's perfect for those who want their kitchen to stand out.
Gold is a warm color that pairs well with many different shades of blue, making it a versatile choice. Gold fixtures also look expensive, which is why it's been a popular choice for many upscale homes.
Kitchen Cabinets in a Sage Green Color
Sage green is another popular color for kitchen cabinets. It's a muted green that has a calming effect and is perfect for those who want a more neutral color scheme.
Sage green cabinets can be paired with a variety of other colors, including white, black, brown, and gray. This makes it a versatile choice that can be adapted to any kitchen style.
Kitchen Cabinets With A Glossy Finish
In the past, kitchen cabinets were either smooth or rough. Smooth finishes are still common, but glossy finishes have been on the rise for a variety of reasons.
Glossy finishes stand out more and give your kitchen a high-end look. They also reflect light which makes your kitchen appear larger and brighter since it bounces off the walls as well as the cabinets.
Kitchen Cabinets With No Handles
Another trend that's been gaining popularity is kitchen cabinets with no handles. This gives the space a modern and sleek look and makes it easy to open and close the cabinets. It's also a good option for people who have small children since there are no handles to pull on.
The Innovation of Kitchen Appliances
Smart appliances have been on the rise in recent years and are only going to become more popular in the future. These appliances are equipped with sensors that allow them to communicate with each other and the homeowner.
For example, a refrigerator can be programmed to send an alert to a phone when it's time to buy more milk. Or, a washer can be set to start washing clothes automatically when it detects that there's a full load.
The possibilities are endless, and the future of smart appliances is looking very bright.
The Open Kitchen Concept is On the Rise
The open kitchen concept has been on the rise in recent years and is only going to become more popular in the future. This is a trend that's been popular in Europe for many years but is now making its way to North America.
The open kitchen concept involves having the kitchen open to the living room or dining room. This allows the homeowner to cook while being able to converse with guests or family members. It also eliminates the need for a kitchen island which opens up more space in the room.
The Importance of Lighting in Kitchen Design
Lighting is another important aspect of kitchen design that often gets overlooked. It's not just about having enough light to see what you're doing. It's also about creating the right mood for the space.
Good lighting can make a small kitchen look larger, while bad lighting can make a large kitchen appear small. New LED technologies have made it possible to control the amount of light in a room without adding too much heat, which means you could forgo overhead lights and only rely on table lamps.
People are also installing ceiling lights embedded into their cabinets or directly into their countertops. The latter option doesn't give off as much light, but it's a great way to highlight specific appliances or countertop features.
Finally, technology is making it possible to install LED lighting under your cabinets which allows you to make dramatic mood changes without needing to do much beyond flipping a switch.
In Conclusion
As you can see, the future of kitchen design looks very bright. It's not just about having the latest appliances and countertop materials; it's also about integrating technology into your home in a way that enhances your lifestyle.
