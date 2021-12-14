Avi's Remodeling Shares Ways To Increase The Value Of A Home
How homeowners can increase the value of their homes? From the curb appeal, favorite rooms & spaces, remodeling a basement, high-end features, and repairs
In a nutshell, these are some of the best ways to increase the value of a home without spending a lot of money. Read the content and learn more about how remodeling will increase any real estate value”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing home value is one of the best investments one can make because it has an instant return on the investment. It's not necessary to remodel the entire home in order to increase its value. There are many ways that will help boost the price tag for just a fraction of the cost.
— Avi Boxx
Everyone Loves New Kitchen Appliances
Regardless of the type of appliances, whether it's a new refrigerator, stove, or dishwasher, they all increase the value. If one plans on selling a home soon, then it is recommended to consider replacing older models with newer ones that are more energy-efficient and don't cost as much in utility bills.
Updating Old Flooring in a Home
One of the quickest and easiest ways to increase the value of a home is by updating old flooring. If hardwood floors are in good condition, they can be refinished and stained to look like new, or a whole new hardwood floor can be installed. Tile flooring is also a popular option because it's durable and easy to clean and maintain.
Remodeling an Outdated Bathroom
Another easy and quick way to add value is by remodeling an old bathroom. There are lots of options when it comes to updating bathrooms, such as replacing the faucets, toilets, vanities, sinks, and more. Whatever can update the look can add value, even if it's just a small upgrade.
A Fresh Coat of Paint Never Hurts
A fresh coat of paint is an easy way to make a home look new and updated. It's also a great way to hide any flaws that may exist in the walls or ceilings. Neutral colors are always a safe bet when it comes to increasing the value of a home.
Setting the Stage for Curb Appeal
One of the first things potential buyers see when they pull up to a home is curb appeal. If it's not appealing, then they may not even bother going inside to see what else the house has to offer. A few things that can be done to increase curb appeal are adding new landscaping, painting the door and trim a bright color, and adding new hardware to the door.
Upgrading the Curb Appeal of a Home
There are many ways to upgrade the curb appeal of a home without breaking the bank. One of them is adding new landscaping and plants because potential buyers always equate flowers and greenery with peacefulness and tranquility. Another thing that can help increase curb appeal is installing mailboxes in front of homes because it gives them a more polished look.
Showing off favorite rooms and spaces is important too
A home's selling points are things that make it unique. Whether it's a cozy family room or an extra-large patio, these things should be highlighted in the home listing because buyers love homes with lots of living space. It can also help to show how natural lighting brightens up rooms throughout the day.
Remodeling a Basement
Remodeling the basement is another home improvement option that can bring in more money. There are many different things that can be done, such as installing a drywall and painting it with bright colors. Adding new lighting and flooring can also help to spruce up an otherwise plain-looking space.
A Brand New Roof is Important
Fixing a roof that leaks and replacing it with a new one is going to cost quite a bit, but it's well worth the investment. A new shingle roof can add considerable value, depending on the condition of the previous roof and how long it is needed before being replaced.
Updating an Outdoor Living Space
Outdoor living spaces are a great way to add value to a home, especially one that has an in-ground pool or spa. It can also be done by adding a deck, covering patio areas with vibrant tiles, and installing new fencing around the property.
Adding High-end Lifestyle Features is a Great Idea
Adding features that appeal to high-end lifestyles is always a good way to increase the value of a home. Things like Home theaters, wine cellars, and Gourmet kitchens are all great examples of this. Not only do they make a home more appealing to buyers, but they also make it more functional for everyday use.
Making Necessary Repairs
While it may not be the most exciting thing to do, making necessary repairs is key to increasing the value of a home. This includes repairing things like leaky faucets, broken windows, and damaged walls. If everything is in good condition and looks new, it can help increase the asking price when it's all said and done.
Staging is Important, but Investing Wisely is Even More So
Staging a home to make it appear bigger and more appealing is important, but buyers want homes that are move-in ready. If there's no food in the kitchen or furniture in any of the rooms, they're likely to pass by it without even giving it a second glance. This is why investing wisely in home improvement projects can pay off big in the long run.
In Conclusion
When it comes to home improvement projects, it's important to remember that not all of them are created equal. Some will add more value to a home than others, and it's essential to know which ones those are before starting any work. By following the tips in this article, homeowners can be sure that they're making the right decisions when it comes to increasing the value of their homes.
Avi Boxx
Avi's Remodeling Contractors
+1 (720) 325-2325
info@avisremodelingcontractors.com