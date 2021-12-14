Appraisal Logistics Adds More Than 30 Clients in 2021

Innovative technology and excellent service leads to growth for national valuation firm.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management services, technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that an internal review shows that the company added more than 30 new lender clients in 2021. This represents significant growth for the company during a year that challenged many in its space.

“Mortgage lenders realized in 2021 that the business wasn’t going to slow down and so they reached out to partners they could count on to get their loans closed,” said Dennis Ashcroft, Executive Vice-President of Sales for Appraisal Logistics. “Like all AMCs in 2021, we faced challenges related to overworked appraisers and consistently high volumes. Professionals across the industry were getting war weary and we really had to rely on each other to get through it. But we did get through it and our clients and their borrowers were the beneficiaries.”

Ashcroft pointed out that much of the company’s success in 2021 could be attributed to its technology offerings. The company rolled out a number of tools for remote property inspection and appraisal in 2020. Appraisal Logistics began offering its appraisal management technology, AIM-Port to lenders and other AMCs in November 2019.

AIM-Port is a single source solution developed to bring management and operations teams, technical tools and vendor partners together seamlessly. The platform improves workflow efficiency and accuracy in a cost-effective manner to support the lender’s own vendor process. The software can be used for residential or commercial valuations and BPO transactions. It is already integrated with many LOS, GSE, FHA and other industry applications.

The platform offers functionality for vendor management, order process, assignments, tracking, reviewing, delivery, reporting and accounting. ALS created AIM-Port internally using its own in-house IT group. The company has been using the platform to operate successfully and in full compliance in all 50 states.

But Ashcroft also credited the company’s 2021 success to his firm’s attention to detail and quality standards. Appraisal Logistics offers the most secure modern technology, and has also received the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems Standards by LQRA, a Lloyd’s Register Company. Although not required, Appraisal Logistics opted into the rigorous audit and evaluation process to provide financial institution customers a means of measuring quality. ALS is the only AMC in the industry to receive this important certification.

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.