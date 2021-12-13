NDE 2020-2021 CRDC Submissions – Districts To Submit After January 10

Public School Districts Only

The Civil Rights Data Collection submission system is set to open for submitting data on December 13. NDE will provide part of the required submissions based on what has already been reported within ADVISER for 2020-2021. However, as NDE and districts can overwrite each other’s entries, NDE recommends that districts do not enter any data into the CRDC submission system before January 10 (unless your district has opted out of having CRDC data submitted by NDE).

By January 1, 2022 NDE will submit data for public districts that haven’t opted out based on the numbers in the CRDC reports within the ADVISER Validation website (specifically the “Locked” reporting window version of each report). Please refer to the ADVISER Validation reports to see which sections of the CRDC are covered, and keep in mind that you are submitting 2020-2021 data for your 2020-2021 school buildings at this time. Data that NDE submits is not finalized and should be reviewed and edited by districts after January 10. After finishing edits and adding any missing data, all districts must “certify” their data in the CRDC submission system by February 28.

If your district does not yet have an administrator with a login to the CRDC Submission System, please visit the CRDC Resource Center for info about getting access. All public districts must participate in CRDC, therefore every district needs a login.

If your district would like to opt out from NDE submitting some or all CRDC data on your behalf, please send an email to the help desk at ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org if you have not already contacted us. Opted out districts are free to begin data entry on December 13.