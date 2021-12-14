WireWheel Named a ‘Strong Performer’ in Q4 2021 Privacy Management Software Analyst Report
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WireWheel announced today that it was rated a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, “WireWheel has strong capabilities in its offering…”
WireWheel was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2021 Forrester Wave™ evaluation for Privacy Management Software.
The WireWheel SaaS platform received the highest possible rating in the ‘ease of use’ criterion.
“We are honored that Forrester has recognized WireWheel as a Strong Performer in Privacy Management Software,” said Justin Antonipillai, CEO of WireWheel. “We believe the recognition reflects the depth of WireWheel’s privacy management suite and our continued investment in building technology that enables the world’s leading brands to deliver privacy at scale.”
The WireWheel platform allows businesses to streamline their internal privacy operations and manage end-user interactions including consent management and individual privacy rights request management.’
WireWheel was also named a leader in the inaugural “IDC MarketScape: Privacy Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment” for the breadth of its platform and continued innovation in the privacy space.
To download the Forrester Wave report click this link; https://www.forrester.com/report/the-forrester-wave-tm-privacy-management-software-q4-2021/RES176607 (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase).
