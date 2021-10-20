Submit Release
WireWheel Partners with Microsoft: Delivers Platform Integration for More Accurate and Faster DSAR Fulfillment

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WireWheel has partnered with Microsoft to integrate its Trust Access Center platform with the M365 Compliance Manager API. The new integration has transformed a once cumbersome process of gathering personal privacy information to fulfill Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) to one that is more streamlined and yields in-depth results.

One of the many benefits WireWheel delivers is its work with organizations to stand-up a Global Trust Access Center, in which privacy notices can be posted, and allows individuals the ability to submit the Data Subject Requests based on jurisdictional regulations. “As privacy regulations increase and extend around the world, organizations are receiving and can expect more privacy requests. Through WireWheel’s partnership with Microsoft, we are providing organizations with the ability to make DSAR fulfillment more accurate, faster, and easier by automating the process of finding and retrieving personal data, especially employee personal data. This partnership enables our joint customers to be able to lower the cost to fulfill privacy requests by significantly reducing the administrative burden on employees who have to do this manually today.” said Justin Antonipillai, CEO and Founder of WireWheel.

About WireWheel
Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program–including collaboration and vendor risk management–and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

pr@wirewheel.io
WireWheel
+1 202-850-0842
email us here

