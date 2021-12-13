Infuze MD Examines Why IV Therapy is Crucial for Individuals with Gut Health Issues
Malabsorption Caused by Gut Disease can be Combatted through Improving Nutrient Bioavailability via IV TherapyMILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digestive system plays an important role in the human body as it is responsible for breaking down food and absorbing nutrients that are needed to help the body run smoothly. It also plays a significant role in managing one’s immune response.
Though the gut is integral in helping individuals live a healthy and active lifestyle, a large number of people face issues with their digestive systems. In fact, around 60 to 70 million people in the United States live with gut complications. Living with a gut disease is no easy endeavor and patients with this disorder can suffer from a wide range of symptoms such as bloating, constipation, diarrhea, bleeding, and other abdominal complications that make it difficult for them to carry out even the most basic day to day activities.
Disorders of the digestive system nearly always result in other serious health issues; one of the most significant ones being malabsorption. Since the digestive system is also responsible for absorbing the nutrients from the food and drinks that a person consumes, when it is not working properly, malabsorption commonly occurs. When the body is unable to absorb vital nutrients then this can aggravate existing conditions and lead to new health complications in the patient’s body.
Stomach cramping, weakness, fatigue, and bloating are all common symptoms of malabsorption and individuals should seek medical attention right away if they notice they are experiencing any of these. The good news is there are ways to improve the body’s ability to absorb nutrients. One effective way to combat malabsorption in the body of patients suffering from digestive diseases is through IV therapy.
Nutrients Administered Intravenously Achieve 100% Bioavailability
According to the National Institute of Health, drugs administered intravenously achieve 100% bioavailability. IV therapy is so effective at improving malabsorption caused by digestive diseases because, during this procedure, the nutrients are delivered directly into the bloodstream, and this entails an optimal absorption rate. Since the nutrients are delivered intravenously, patients do not have to worry about their digestive systems competency to break down and absorb the nutrients.
"Gut health issues like irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn's disease often cause deficiencies in iron, calcium, and vitamin D, to name a few. Unfortunately, this aggravates a patient's condition...when they're already reeling from the initial condition. We use IV therapy on these patients to ensure they're getting the nutrients they need to feel better.", said Paolo Abellera of Infuze MD.
Digestive diseases have many layers and can be combated through maintaining a proper diet plan and ensuring that professional medical care is sought. Though there are many factors that contribute to the complex nature of gut diseases, treating malabsorption through IV therapy can ensure patients get the minerals, vitamins, and nutrients they need to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. By opting for IV therapy, Individuals can maintain higher energy levels and keep their immune response better on track than if they chose to forgo IV Therapy.
