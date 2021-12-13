Rad AI Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups
Rad AI recognized for achievements in workflow digitization and automation
We are looking forward to even more practices and health systems benefiting from our industry-leading AI solutions in 2022.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Insights has named Rad AI to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.
— Josh Duncan, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Rad AI
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.
“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”
Rad AI co-founder Dr. Jeff Chang is the youngest radiologist and second youngest doctor in U.S. history. After working over a thousand overnight shifts as an ER radiologist for the past decade, he clearly saw some of the biggest problems radiologists face - fatigue and burnout, errors in reporting, and a shortage of radiologists despite rising imaging volume. After pursuing graduate work in machine learning, he co-founded Rad AI to provide ways to help radiologists using the latest advances in AI.
“Radiology is central to medical diagnosis and patient care; the radiology report is key to correct diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and monitoring of disease progression. When it comes to high-quality patient care, radiologists make all the difference. By using AI to streamline radiologists' workflow and reporting, our goal is to positively transform radiology with the latest advances in technology,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Rad AI.
Founded in 2018, Rad AI has seen rapid adoption of its AI platform, and is already in use at 7 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the United States. In October, Rad AI was recognized as the Best New Radiology Vendor by AuntMinnie. Rad AI uses state-of-the-art machine learning to streamline repetitive tasks for radiologists, which yields substantial time savings, alleviates burnout, and creates more time to focus on patient care. Its first product, Rad AI Omni, saves radiologists an average of 60 minutes per day, and helps achieve up to 20% time savings per report.
“This recognition from CB Insights is an incredible capstone to what’s been an amazing 2021. Our Rad AI team grew our business significantly this year, added to our already talented team, won ‘Best New Radiology Vendor’ by AuntMinnie, and had a jam-packed Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting. We are looking forward to even more practices and health systems benefiting from our industry-leading AI solutions in 2022,” said Josh Duncan, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Rad AI.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights.
To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.
About Rad AI
Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 7 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
Niven Shah | Press Relations
Rad AI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn