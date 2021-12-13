Senior judge recognized for Judicial Excellence

TOPEKA—The Kansas District Judges Association presented its Award for Judicial Excellence to Senior Judge James Fleetwood during a recent virtual statewide conference for judges.

Fleetwood became a senior judge in 2019, when he retired from the 18th Judicial District after more than 22 years of service. As a senior judge, he works on an as-needed basis in district and appellate courts statewide. His service in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County, included 11 years as chief judge.

Kim Cudney, chief judge of the 12th Judicial District and president of the Kansas Judges Association highlighted Fleetwood’s outstanding work in Sedgwick County as the basis for receiving the award.

“Senior Judge Fleetwood has served more than 25 years in the court system, leading Sedgwick County District Court in technology and public access to the court system,” Cudney said. “He has worked tirelessly to make court services and court information available to the public while also contributing to judicial education and his community.”

Under his leadership, Sedgwick County was the first judicial district in the state to require electronic filing of court documents. Fleetwood also oversaw the development of a paperless court system, a website that serves as a portal to the courts, and a self-help center for people trying to access the legal system on their own.

He also has been involved in the judicial branch's project to implement the Kansas eCourt centralized case management system, which is currently used in nine judicial districts and will eventually be in all district and appellate courts. The system allows all district and appellate case data to reside on a single web-based platform, transforming the way state courts serve the people of Kansas.

“There are few honors more tangible or meaningful than the recognition of my professional peers,” said Fleetwood. “I was surprised and humbled by the presentation of this award.”

Fleetwood received bachelor’s degrees from Brigham Young University and his law degree from Washburn University School of Law. He first worked as an attorney in environmental compliance for Koch Industries in Wichita. He then opened a private law practice.

He spends his spare time woodworking and playing Highland bagpipes. The Judicial Excellence Award has found a new home hanging in Fleetwood’s woodshop, where he says he spends “as much time as possible.”

The Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence is presented to a member or former member of the Kansas judiciary who has served with integrity, dignity, and honor and has conscientiously performed their judicial duties so as to promote and elevate confidence and trust in the judicial branch.

Criteria for the award include: