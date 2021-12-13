1319472 B.C. LTD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1319472 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) three new directors, being Binyomin Posen, Cole Duthie and Jack Wortzman, and the resignation of two directors, being Shimmy Posen and Grant Duthie. Effective December 8, 2021, Binyomin Posen has been also appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
ABOUT 1319472 B.C. Ltd.
The Company is a public company with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
T: 416 481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Binyomin Posen
ABOUT 1319472 B.C. Ltd.
The Company is a public company with no current activities or operations.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer & Director
T: 416 481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Binyomin Posen
1319472 B.C. Ltd.
+1 416-481-2222
email us here