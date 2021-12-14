FiiO Selects CAP-XX Supercaps for High Fidelity Portable Music Player

CAP-XX Supercap teams with LDO and high-end audio amplifier to create ultra-low-noise, clean, strong power supply enabling high fidelity audio amplification .

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that FiiO, a leader in HiFi audio gear from China, has selected the ultra-thin CAP-XX DMF470 supercap for its new M17 high fidelity portable music player. FiiO has integrated desktop-grade components to deliver loud, clear, high-quality sound that is groundbreaking for a portable music player. The CAP-XX DMF470 supercapacitor is equivalent to 10,000 47uF tantalum capacitors providing a solid foundation for a large power supply. It teams with a TI LT3045 LDO to create an ultra-low-noise, clean, strong power supply capable of high-fidelity audio amplification. Specifically, the high capacitance and very low ESR of the supercapacitor stiffens the power rail for the device’s high-end audio amplifier which reduces distortion and increases the fidelity of the sound.

The CAP-XX supercapacitor delivers power bursts to offload peak-power functions from the battery, solving the typical problems, such as weak bass, distortion, and flat-sounding music, in delivering high power and high-quality audio in battery-powered portable devices.

The CAP-XX DMF470 supercap, previously manufactured by Murata under license from CAP-XX, is now produced in CAP-XX’s new factory at Seven Hills, NSW, Australia using production lines acquired from Murata. DMF470 features include:

• 470 mF / 5.5 Volt

• 21 x 14 x 3.2 mm

• Very low ESR of 45 mΩ

• Over 10-year life or 1 million charge discharge cycles

“We are proud to play a pivotal role in the groundbreaking performance of FiiO’s new M17 portable music player,” said Song Lau, GM Sales & Marketing, Asia Pacific Region at CAP-XX. “This is just one example of how our thin prismatic supercapacitors can be excellent supporting actors for power management in all kinds of electronic devices.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.