Gateway Proven Strategies announces Luis Armendariz as Latin American General Counsel
Armendariz will be an integral part of GPS Mexico, an emerging part of GPS.Global focused on expanding international cannabis markets throughout Latin AmericaDENVER, CO, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS.Global, the leading consulting firm focused on global cannabis markets, today announced the appointment of Luis Armendariz as Latin American General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Armendariz will be an integral part of the leadership of GPS Mexico, an emerging part of GPS.Global focused on expanding international commerce and developing cannabis markets throughout Mexico and Latin America.
Mexico is currently in the process of establishing its adult-use cannabis market, which industry experts predict will reach USD $2.1 billion in sales within four years of retail market launch.
“Navigating the complex and fluid regulations of cannabis at national and global levels is a strategic focus for GPS.Global, and the experience and guidance that Luis brings will significantly benefit clients who are expanding international commerce and increasing access to cannabis for medicinal and wellness purposes,” said GPS.Global CEO Charles Feldmann.
“I'm humbled by the opportunity to join such industry visionaries like Bob Hoban, Charles Feldmann, Chris Day and the rest of the team in a global consulting firm of this magnitude,” Mr. Armendariz said. "The global network and increasing reach of GPS place us in a unique position to help our clients build international business strategies in the cannabis and hemp industries. I look forward to doing my part in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.”
Mr. Armendariz is also a partner of CAAM Legal, which he co-founded based in Mexico City and Chihuahua. He advises foreign and domestic companies and high-net worth individuals to establish presence locally by means of new investment vehicles or through strategic alliances. His advice is often sought after not only for the legal aspects of business strategy, but also for government and community relations.
He acts as external international counsel for Mexican companies and high net worth individuals investing abroad, mainly in the United States. He holds advanced degrees from Northwestern University School of Law and Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), and a Certificate in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Reddish, SVP for Communications, GPS.Global
903.771.6182
###
Jill Reddish, SVP Communications
Gateway Proven Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn