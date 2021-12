Ancient Burial Site in St. Mary's County, MD

HUGHESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Maryland Heritage Area Awards $40,000 in Seed Grants to the Region!Hughesville, MD – The Executive Director and the Board of Directors of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area ( Destination Southern Maryland ) are pleased to announce $40,000 in Seed Grants awarded to significant heritage tourism projects in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County. These grants reflect substantial growth in the Southern Maryland Heritage Area. This Heritage Area had its greatest response to the Seed Grant Program to date, with over $100,000 in grant requests. In keeping with the mission of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area, this granting opportunity is focused on preserving the heritage of the region through innovative tourism, excellence in cultural and natural resource conservation, and unique educational opportunities.Of the many excellent proposals received, the Board of Directors selected the following organizations and programs to receive the 2021 (FY 2022) Seed Grant Awards:- Calvert County -American Chestnut Land Trust. – $3,700• Signage at the TrailheadsAnn’s Circle (Annemarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center) – $3,700• Completion of the Tree-Mendous TrailCalvert County Board of Commissioners – $3,700• Native Plants and Pollinator Gardens- Charles County - African American Heritage Society of Charles County – $3,700• J.C. Parks House National Register NominationFarm Heritage Conservancy – $3,700• Discovery Barn Exhibit SpaceWorking Out Wonders Foundation – $3,700• Carroll Family Farm & Cemetery Preservation ProjectSociety for the Restoration of Port Tobacco – $3,700• Restoration and Preservation of the Tobacco Barn and Corn Crib- St. Mary’s County -St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation - $3,700• Southern Maryland Folklife CenterFriends of Point Lookout – $500• Historical Interpretive SignsHistoric St. Mary’s City Foundation – $3,700• Interpretation of the Historic Brome Howard HouseGreenwell Foundation – $3,700• Horses rough HistoryUnified Committee for Afro-American Contributions – $2,500• Lifetime Achievement RecognitionEach of the programs selected for an award will enhance the Southern Maryland experience for visitors, residents, educators and businesses. Lucille Walker, Executive Director, notes that “we are so pleased that this grant opportunity continues to foster creative and innovative programs throughout the region. We are planning to host an award ceremony to honor the recipients early in 2022.”