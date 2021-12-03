Alchemi Design & Publications Turns 16 with new website and offers
Alchemi Design is proud to announce their 16-year anniversary in business. Alchemi Design will be announcing specials and events to celebrate their anniversary.
I am so proud to see the sweet 16th anniversary of Alchemi Design,”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemi Design & Publications is proud to announce their 16-year anniversary in business. Founded in 2005, Alchemi Design & Publications began with the goal of creating cutting-edge graphic design and marketing solutions for a variety of clients including hospitality, tourism and local businesses who needed integrated marketing in the Annapolis area. Over the last 16 years, Alchemi Design has grown from a two-person agency to multiple designers and staff offering extensive marketing services across Maryland and beyond including print, digital advertising, branding, website development and public relations. Alchemi Design will be celebrating their anniversary with specials and events throughout the year.
Always looking to the future, Alchemi Design researches and implements the latest marketing strategies to help their clients achieve their business goals, becoming a strategic partner to their clients. Many of their clients’ marketing objectives have won recognition through awards and features with Dot Comm, State of Maryland Office of Tourism, and Fox News.
“I am so proud to see the sweet 16th anniversary of Alchemi Design,” said Meagan Connolly, principal and founder of Alchemi Design. “Forming Alchemi Design was an idea created at a simpler time in design and marketing. Our main goal was to create new logos and supporting print design for local businesses. Since then I have enjoyed seeing Alchemi Design grow, not only in size, but in the marketing ideas and solutions that we are able to offer our clients.”
Combining award-winning design and marketing, Alchemi Design aims to connect their clients with their customers and launch them into the forefront of their industry. Said Connolly, “The best moments are when clients give positive feedback and understanding how our marketing achievements benefits their own business goals. I truly enjoy our client partnerships and have built strong relationships that often go past marketing and help them with other business objectives. Our marketing helps propel our clients to be recognized as thought leaders in their industry.”
Alchemi Design will be announcing specials and events to celebrate their 16-year anniversary. To kick off the year in celebration, Alchemi Design has launched their new website showcasing a new client portfolio, white papers on current marketing issues and more. Follow Alchemi Design on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter for current marketing news and updates.
Alchemi Design is a full-service graphic design and marketing agency in the Annapolis, Maryland area. We provide our clients with a lively and unique view to their marketing and advertising and create effective and impactful graphic design, digital marketing, strategic marketing & PR, and publications. For more information on Alchemi Design visit alchemidesign.com or email info@alchemidesign.com.
