Registration to Open for NGO CSW66 Forum, 13 to 25 March 2022

30,000 Participants Expected at World’s Largest Virtual Feminist Gathering

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NGO Committee on the Status of Women/New York (NGO CSW/NY) announced today that registration for the NGO CSW66 Forum taking place virtually from 13 to 25 March 2022 will open on Wednesday, 15 December. The NGO CSW66 Forum runs parallel to the official Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations. Organizations, individuals, and groups are invited to apply to host a virtual Parallel Event during the Forum. Applications are being accepted until 17 December 2021.

The NGO CSW Forum is the civil society side of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). This provides NGOs and civil society around the world the opportunity to engage in the processes and CSW sessions without ECOSOC-accreditation or a UN grounds pass. Over the two weeks of the UN CSW, NGO CSW/NY organizes hundreds of events that inform, engage and inspire global grassroots efforts and advocacy needed to empower women and girls. In March 2021, we had the first-ever virtual Forum with a record-breaking 27,000+ participants and over 700 events!

The theme of CSW66 – and the NGO CSW66 Forum – is Empowerment of Women and Girls in the Context of Climate Change, Environmental, and Disaster Risk Reduction . It is imperative that the experience and leadership of women be part of the process for identifying and implementing critically needed mitigation efforts. Efforts to promote gender equality must take into consideration the devastating consequences of the climate crisis and their disproportionate impact on women and girls.

Participants may register as participants of the NGO CSW66 Forum by visiting the NGO CSW/NY website at: ngocsw.org/ngo-csw-66. There is no cost to participate.

Participants may submit an application to host a Parallel Event by visiting the NGO CSW/NY website. Parallel Events may include interactive workshops, panel discussions, and any other form of engagement, education, and communication. Hosting a Parallel Event is a great way for organizations to promote their work to thousands of activists, other organizations, and people looking to learn more about gender equality and the global women’s movement.

Women and organizations from the global south and those affected by the climate crisis are strongly encouraged to participate in the NGO CSW66 Forum and to present Parallel Events during the two-week virtual gathering in March 2022.