Thousands of Participants Expected at NGO CSW66 Forum: One of the World’s Largest Virtual Gathering of Feminists

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of women’s rights and gender equality activists are gathering virtually at the NGO CSW66 Forum taking place from 13 to 25 March 2022, running parallel to the UN Commission on the Status of Women. This is a global feminist gathering for advocacy at UN with participation that rivals the Beijing Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995.

The theme of CSW66 – and the NGO CSW66 Forum – is Empowerment of Women and Girls in the Context of the Climate Crisis. It is imperative that the experience and leadership of women be part of the process for identifying and implementing critically needed mitigation efforts. Efforts to promote equality for women and girls must take into consideration the devastating consequences of the climate crisis and their disproportionate impact on women and girls.

NGO CSW/NY is the organizer of this virtual Forum. This year participants from every corner of the world will gather on-line to connect, share best practices, and advocate for better conditions for women and girls. NGO CSW/NY organizes the civil society side of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. The NGO CSW Forum runs parallel to the official session taking place at the UN Headquarters. This provides the gender equality activists and civil society members of the women’s movement the opportunity to engage with the UN and the governments of the world.

This year, throughout the two weeks of the NGO CSW66 Forum, nearly 800 civil society-led events will take place. These events will inform, engage and inspire grassroots efforts and advocacy needed to empower women and girls. This Forum is free and is open to all. Register here.

“As climate change intensifies, women face higher rates of poverty, violence, and displacement. Feminists and women’s right activists are responding by strengthening our base and growing our influence at the UN and with member states,” said Houry Geudelekian, the Chair of the NGO CSW/NY. “Women and girls are ready to organize and unite against sexism and male domination and the effects of the climate crisis. We are creating a forum for 40,000 participants to engage together and change the world for generations to come."