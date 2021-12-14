8183 Studio Rebrands as 8183 Productions

81813 Productions

Announces Diverse, Accomplished Roster of Talent & Motion Control Expertise

It takes the right blend of talent, skill set, personalities, and creative passion to create this level of production. It’s been a slow build that is built on a solid foundation.” — Ryan Hill/Owner & Photographer

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8183 Studio announces a new name, 8183 Productions, a recognition of their investment in talent, technology, and space. Building on their reputation as a top photo house, this established, full-service production company has added a diverse roster of Directors, Photographers, DPs, Motion Control Artists, and post-production heroes.

8183 Productions has been intentional in growing the brand through talent acquisition and development. “It takes the right blend of talent, skill set, personalities, and creative passion to create this level of production. It’s been a slow build that is built on a solid foundation,” said Ryan Hill, owner/photographer.

Mara Whitehead, a recent addition, is an example of their diversified roster. One of the only female directors repped in Kansas City, Mara brings experience with internationally known talent (e.g., Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Brie Larsen, Norah Jones) and brands (e.g., L’Oreal, Nissan). Her expertise adds depth to an impressive roster. Another new addition, Josh Almario, developed his talents in the underground music scene in Hawaii and is now located in Los Angeles, where he is sought after for global commercial campaigns (e.g., OPI, CND) and music video campaigns (e.g., GRYFFIN, Kolohe Kai, Devour, Xavier Wulf).

The decision to rebrand was heavily influenced by their evolution in technology, talent and skillset. The purchase of a Phantom camera and motion control robot (SISU Cinema C20) has allowed their work to match or exceed many of the large-scale production companies found on the coasts. Since the purchase of the SISU C20, 8183 has been sought out for their expertise in motion control and Phantom camera techniques by

agencies across the nation. Couple these high-tech cinematic toys with the diverse, expanded roster of creatives and you have a production company rivaling their competitors afar. Most recently they were selected for the motion control work on the highly anticipated music video “Face Off” featuring The Rock, Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, and King Iso, as well as a VANS shoes campaign that will premiere in February.

Natalie Cordray, executive producer, brings experience as a TV producer and in large-scale productions. Natalie said, “I chose to join this team because the talent was every bit as capable as the talent on the coasts. The environment has always felt genuinely collaborative, without ego, and open to many diverse creatives to have a space where they are supported and uplifted. With a focus and intention on supporting diversity efforts, I feel we have created a company that is representative of the larger community.”

The rebrand highlights all that 8183 Productions has become from pre-production to post-production, from cinematic equipment to beautiful new studio space and a diverse array of talent.

8183 Productions Reel