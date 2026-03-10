Food Business Conference Announces Winners of Inaugural Pitch Contest

Winners of the 2026 Food Biz Con pitch contest pose with competition judges.

Mid-Continent Public Libray’s Square One Small Business Center hosted Pitch Competition as part of Food Business Conference

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City’s 5th annual 2026 Food Business Conference (Food Biz Con) is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural Pitch Contest 2026.

Third place winner of $1,000 – Jaresha Rhone of Cake-A-Boo

Second place winner of $2,000 – Rachel Miller of Fika Coffee KC

First place winner of $5,000 – Zoey Mays of Scream Queens

“We were excited to launch the inaugural Pitch Contest giving ‘foodpreneurs’ the opportunity to win cash prizes to grow their business,” said MCPL Culinary Center Director Xander Winkel. “We’re equally excited to see what the future holds for each of the winners.”

Pitch Competition 2026 Contestants

- Michelle Carroll/Lovely Day Coffee

- Rachel Miller/Fika Coffee KC

- Jaresha Rhone/Cake-A-Boo

- Raul Holguin/Papis Tacos KC

- Zoe Mays/Scream Queens

- Becky Gripp/The Tamale Kitchen

Pitch Competition 2026 Judges

- Edgar Galicia/Executive Director of the Central Area Betterment Association

- Oswaldo Romero/Business Lender at Arvest Bank

- Lesli Barraza/Founder RevUp Media and Latina Glow Circle

- Milca Aguirre/Donor Engagement Manager Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City

The pitch competition is presented in partnership with MCPL Culinary Kitchens and Square One Business Services by MCPL. The competition is made possible in part by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Square One

Square One Small Business Center started as one of Mid-Continent Public Library’s Mission Enhancement along with The Midwest Genealogy Center, The Story Center, The Reading Rocket, and most recently, The Culinary Center. Square One provides programming and one-on-one support to anyone looking to explore career options, business ideas, or an idea inside their business.

Legal Disclaimer:

