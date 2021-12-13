Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Office Closures on December 23rd and December 30th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 30th.

“Our state employees worked hard throughout the year to ensure that Floridians were free to earn a living, to operate businesses, and to choose educational options tailored for their children,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Closing state offices on December 23rd and December 30th will provide these employees with well-deserved time to spend the holiday season with their loved ones. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication of our state employees as we continue to put freedom first in Florida.”

Office closures on December 23rd and December 30th are in addition to regular office closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

