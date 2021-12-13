dti Publishing is launching CertBlaster 5.1 – introducing a modernized UI, enhanced reporting, and security
dti Publishing Corporation announced today that it has released an improved platform for its CertBlaster® Exam Simulators.PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dti Publishing Corp. is proud to unveil its new CertBlaster® Release 5.1, an exciting update to the CertBlaster Exam Simulators’ user interface, reporting features, and security. CertBlaster® users now have an enhanced ability to fine-tune their test preparation in a manner that better matches their learning style.
"We are excited to launch our new CertBlaster® Release 5.1, an HTML5 development that adds a more streamlined user interface and enhanced reporting capabilities to our CertBlaster Exam Simulators. As with all our CertBlaster® releases, our new CertBlaster® 5.1 aims at enhancing our users’ ability to fine-tune their test preparation in a manner that most closely matches their learning style and lifestyles,” said Pierre J. Askmo, President of dti Publishing Corporation.
The intuitive CertBlaster user interface is, in release 5.1, further streamlined. The objective of the CertBlaster® UI is to offer the best possible user experience and alleviate the need to consult any of the help pages available. We are also most excited to introduce an enhanced ‘History’ feature. The History feature saves the results of each practice session allowing the user to analyze progress over time. Because this feature allows users to track their progress over every single test preparation session, it enables them to better understand their learning curve, Furthermore, when applicable, they can share this information with third parties, notably colleagues and/or instructors. Because the History feature saves all the reports generated by each training session it enables CertBlaster® to generate the “Personal Testing Plan”, a customized remediation report that lists all the content points relevant to the exam that the candidate has shown a need to focus more deeply on.
CertBlaster® 5.1, like all prior versions, includes thousands of test questions, answers, and explanations in its realistic exam simulators. to prep for CompTIA, Microsoft, Linux Professional Institute, and Project Management Institute exams. As an example, the bundled A+ practice test includes 1,100 questions of all types relevant to the exam. For the CompTIA exams preparations, CertBlaster additionally includes uniquely interactive performance-based questions similar to the ones found on those exams.
CertBlaster® remains the single learning solution that makes it easy for the user to analyze assessment data with detailed remediation recommendations. This allows the user to go into exams with confidence, get certified, and advance their careers.
This CertBlaster® 5.1 release demonstrates dti Publishing’s enduring commitment to constant improvement and enhancement of the quality of experience our users have grown to expect from us. This version adds enhanced security, analytics, and user interface.
About dti Publishing Corp.
Established in 2001 dti Publishing Corp., a Delaware company headquartered in Park City, Utah, is dedicated to applying EdTech solutions that help enhance the careers of IT professionals. Our “Innovation in Education” tagline reflects our approach to all our product developments. As a leader in IT test preparation, dti Publishing Corp. has, through CertBlaster® since 2001, helped in excess of one million users to prepare for their certification exams. CertBlaster® is exam-like in the sense that every practice question ties into each and every exam objective and sub-objective relevant to the actual exam. Through its leading virtual computer lab platform, LabConnection®, dti Publishing has, so far, helped prepare hundreds of thousands of students for the professional skills required by the IT certifications that CertBlaster® helps simulate.
