dti Publishing is launching its CertBlaster 5.0 release offering more mobility, data, security, and accessibility

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- dti Publishing Corp. is proud to unveil it's new CertBlaster Release 5.0, a total update to HTML5, which provides new features and capabilities for accessibility and security. Additionally, our users now have an enhanced ability to fine-tune their test preparation in a manner that matches their learning style.We understand that our users prepare for exams around their busy lives and need to have access through their mobile devices. With the update to HTML5, CertBlaster5.0 can now be used on all mobile devices, in addition to Mac and PC operating systems. It also allows for enhanced accessibility by now enabling screen readers."We are excited to release our new CertBlaster Release 5.0 , an HTML5 development that now opens up our CertBlaster Exam Simulators to more users including those whose vision loss prevents them from seeing screen content. Additionally, Release 5.0 makes CertBlaster usable on the move with mobile devices now being supported. The new CertBlaster5.0 features and capabilities provide more users with an enhanced ability to fine-tune their test preparation in a manner that matches their learning style and lifestyles.” said Pierre J. Askmo, President of dti Publishing Corporation.CertBlaster5.0, like all prior versions, includes thousands of test questions, answers, and explanations in its realistic exam simulators. to prep for CompTIA and Microsoft exams. This includes interactive performance-based questions similar to the ones found on the CompTIA exams.We are most excited to introduce the ‘History’ feature to the 5.0 release. This new feature allows users to track their progress overall practice sessions, which enables them to understand their learning curve and, when applicable, share this information with instructors. The History feature saves the results of each practice session allowing the user to analyze progress over time. Additionally, the History feature saves all the reports generated by each training session including the “Personal Testing Plan”, a customized remediation report generated after all exam practice sessions.The move from Flash to HTML5 also provides far superior security. CertBlasterrelease 5.0 is on a secure server and account creation now requires authentication. The sessions are fully encrypted allowing our users the peace of mind they deserve.CertBlasterremains the single learning solution that makes it easy for the user to analyze assessment data with detailed remediation recommendations. This allows the user to go into exams with confidence, get certified, and advance their careers.CertBlaster5.0 demonstrates dti Publishing’s enduring commitment to constant improvement and enhancement of the quality of experience our users have grown to expect from us. This version adds increased mobility, security, accessibility, and user-centric data points.About dti Publishing Corp.Established in 2001 dti Publishing Corp., a Delaware company headquartered in Park City, Utah, is dedicated to applying EdTech solutions that help enhance the careers of IT professionals. As a leader in IT test preparation, dti Publishing Corp. has, through CertBlastersince 2001, helped in excess of one million users to prepare for their certification exams. CertBlasteris exam-like in the sense that every practice question ties into each and every CompTIA exam objective and sub-objective. Through its virtual lab platform, LabConnection, dti Publishing has helped prepare hundreds of thousands of students for the professional skills required by the IT certifications that CertBlasterhelps simulate.



