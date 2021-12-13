Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) January 29 for Bridge Removal in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

Submit Release
King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania plans to close the Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Bridge between Willow Grove Avenue and Mt. Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Saturday, January 29, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 AM the following morning for removal of the adjacent Aqua Pennsylvania bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) motorists will be directed to use Mt. Carmel Avenue and Easton Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. 

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. If weather forces the cancellation of this operation, the work will be rescheduled for Saturday, February 5, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 AM the following morning.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

