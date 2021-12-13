Middlesex Barracks/Arrest on Warrant, VCOR, DLS
CASE#: 21A3007156
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 215 S, Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/ Violation Conditions of Release/Driving with Criminal Suspended License
ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/2021, the Vermont State Police Middlesex responded to a report that Wade Whitehouse (38) of Cabot, VT was in violation of court ordered Conditions of Release. Troopers located Whitehouse operating a motor vehicle on Route 215 S, Cabot VT. Investigation revealed Whitehouse had two active arrest warrants for prior violations of conditions of release for contacting a protected party after a domestic dispute and had violated those same conditions a third time prior to the traffic stop. Whitehouse was Transported to the Washington County Court House on the active arrest warrants.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
