Middlesex Barracks/Arrest on Warrant, VCOR, DLS

CASE#: 21A3007156

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 215 S, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/ Violation Conditions of Release/Driving with Criminal Suspended License

ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/2021, the Vermont State Police Middlesex responded to a report that Wade Whitehouse (38) of Cabot, VT was in violation of court ordered Conditions of Release. Troopers located Whitehouse operating a motor vehicle on Route 215 S, Cabot VT. Investigation revealed Whitehouse had two active arrest warrants for prior violations of conditions of release for contacting a protected party after a domestic dispute and had violated those same conditions a third time prior to the traffic stop. Whitehouse was Transported to the Washington County Court House on the active arrest warrants.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

