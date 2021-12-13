Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Arrest on Warrant, VCOR, DLS

CASE#: 21A3007156

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Ross                         

STATION: Middlesex             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 215 S, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/ Violation Conditions of Release/Driving with Criminal Suspended License

 

ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse                                         

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/2021, the Vermont State Police Middlesex responded to a report that Wade Whitehouse (38) of Cabot, VT was in violation of court ordered Conditions of Release. Troopers located Whitehouse operating a motor vehicle on Route 215 S, Cabot VT.  Investigation revealed Whitehouse had two active arrest warrants for prior violations of conditions of release for contacting a protected party after a domestic dispute and had violated those same conditions a third time prior to the traffic stop. Whitehouse was Transported to the Washington County Court House on the active arrest warrants.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021    

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

