NURO releases its second generation NUOS product line allowing communication and computing by brain without surgery.

NURO has launched its second generation NUOS product line now running on Google Android tablets and mobile phones with ultralight headbands and stylish glasses.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NURO is pleased to announce the release of its second generation NUOS product line allowing any human being, including highly incapacitated patients, to communicate and compute using brain-based signals instantaneously and without any brain surgery of any kind.This new set of products is introducing enhanced software and evolution in AI including full compatibility with both tablets and mobile phones running on Google Android as well as new machine learning models now possible via Google Cloud Platform. In addition, NURO is releasing more powerful hardware, including ultra lightweight headbands and four brand new models of stylish glasses able to support any prescription and allowing you to safely compute via neurological signals without feeling or looking like a cyborg.Starting at $500, the second generation of the NUOS product line is revolutionizing non-invasive neurotechnology and redefining the assistive technology industry by finally giving to victims of Stroke, Trauma, Neurodegenerative Diseases or even Infections, a reliable, instantaneous and affordable way to step out of their entrapment and regain communication with family members and decency in their interactions with professional caregivers.For more information, please visit www.nuro.ca or email the NURO team via hello@nuro.ca.Copyright © 2014-2021 NURO CORP. | Patented and Patent-Pending | NUROand NUOSare the registered trademarks of NURO CORP. | All Rights Reserved.