Pacific Air Cargo Christmas Air Freight Deadlines
Shipment Deadlines to Pago Pago (American Samoa) Announced
I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all our partners and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support, and for their understanding during the most challenging year in our 21-year history”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) wishes to remind their many customers and loyal partners that due to high seasonal demand, shipments to Pago Pago (PPG - American Samoa) tendered after the December deadlines may not arrive in time for the holidays. To avoid disappointment please tender according to the following cut-off dates and times:
— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
To Pago Pago (PPG), tender deadline in Los Angeles (LAX) Dec 15 prior to 17:00 local time
To Pago Pago (PPG), tender deadline in Honolulu (HNL) Dec 15 prior to 17:00 local time
“As the holiday season approaches, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all our partners and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support, and for their understanding during what has been the most challenging year in our twenty-one-year history,” said Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte. Adding, “I would also like to recognize the dedication, hard work and professionalism of the entire Pacific Air Cargo Team. My heartfelt thanks to each of you and may you and your loved-ones have a safe and very happy festive season.”
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.www.pacificaircargo.com
