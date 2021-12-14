Product Growth Expert Tiama Hanson-Drury Joins ScaleHouse as an Advisor
Internationally recognized corporate advisor & executive leader will provide expert product growth strategy and guidance to the consultancy’s global client base
Our team is committed to helping our clients scale and monetize their businesses...Tiama’s extensive experience in product is the perfect complement to our offerings.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScaleHouse, a growth strategy consultancy providing a range of management consulting services for marketing technology and services firms, today announced that Tiama Hanson-Drury has joined its team as an advisor. In this role, Hanson-Drury will bring additional expertise to ScaleHouse clients, specifically surrounding product strategy, vision and unlocking product growth within their companies.

Kristin Luck, founder of ScaleHouse, said, “Our team is committed to helping our clients scale and monetize their businesses, and this includes identifying opportunities for product expansion and product led growth. Tiama’s extensive experience in product is the perfect complement to our offerings at ScaleHouse as we guide our clients through the most impactful strategies to reach their business goals.”
Hanson-Drury is an internationally recognized product leader, board director, C-suite executive, public speaker, corporate advisor and leadership mentor. Her C-level experience spans U.S. and European roles in large multinationals and high growth tech scale-ups, including WPP, Dynata and Zappi. Throughout this time Tiama has been building global products across the entire product lifecycle, including discovery, delivery and optimization. She currently serves as the Chief Product Officer for Minna Technologies.
In addition, Hanson-Drury is the host of the Product Led Alliance’s “For the Love of Product” podcast, a mentor for Women in Product, part of the Equity Army for building inclusive products and an executive member of Women in Research (WIRe), where she co-created the industry-leading WIRe Accelerate program. She has been named a top 25 Product Leader by Product Led Alliance and was awarded the PLA Product Leadership award for 2021.
As an advisor at ScaleHouse, Hanson-Drury will apply her expertise in product market fit, product led growth, full product life cycle expertise, roadmapping, product strategy, product leadership and product operational effectiveness. Her guidance and application of best practices will deliver a product-led strategy to ScaleHouse clients to drive faster growth, at scale.
ScaleHouse provides a comprehensive range of consulting, advisory and investment banking services to support companies in the marketing tech and marketing services vertical, from early stage through exit. For more information on ScaleHouse, visit: https://www.scalehouse.consulting/
