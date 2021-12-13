Compliance and Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) partnership announced
NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care training technology company and Advize Health, an industry-leading analytics, audit and advisory provider helping organizations reduce the costs of healthcare and improve health outcomes today announced their partnership.
Both companies specialize in the home health and healthcare markets. Together they bring the industry’s most robust and intuitive content, training and advisory for compliance and fraud, waste and abuse (FWA).
Billions of dollars are lost each year to improper payments connected to abuse and fraud. It is estimated that fraudulent billing constitutes up to 10% of total health spending. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires fraud, waste and abuse compliance awareness training to all employees within 90 days of hiring and annually thereafter.
"We are constantly being asked about compliance and Fraud, Waste and Abuse training by our customers. Our company motto is better training, better care. A caregiver-centric view to FWA training leads to increased awareness and assists administrators in combating fraud, waste and abuse in their agencies," states Nevvon Co-Founder/CEO, James Cohen.
“Our subject matter experts deliver original content that is based on industry best practices coupled with real-life investigations and audits. Our healthcare audit and advisory services have brought us from commercial health insurance and government audits to a focus on fraud waste and abuse detection and prevention as well as compliance to proactively help providers and payers decrease the cost of healthcare. We are excited to bring our experience to the market through this platform,” said Jeanmarie Loria, CEO of Advize Health.
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
About Advize
Advize Health impacts healthcare by helping providers and organizations reduce the cost of healthcare and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading analytics and unsurpassed customer-specific consulting solutions, we find and save millions of dollars annually. Advize Health provides an extensive range of payment integrity and compliance solutions that help decrease the cost of care while directly improving the financial literacy of individuals to help lead healthier financial lives.
