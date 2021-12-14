Blazar Token to Offer ACH Banking, Automatic Withdrawals for Investors
The BLAZAR token offers the highest rate of success, along with stability and assurance to its holders.
The BLAZAR token offers full transparency and accountability on every level”UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLAZAR token solves one of the worst problems, it gives Americans and people throughout the world the relief of knowing their money is in good hands, their own. An initiative of a cryptocurrency token built to access retirement funds that are otherwise inaccessible, the BLAZAR token can be purchased on an exchange like any other token, but it also has set out on its own path and blazed a new trail, so to speak, in the cryptoverse.
— Kate Adams (BLAZAR marketing manager)
The BLAZAR Token was created to be a supplement to one’s retirement fund that offers full transparency and accountability on every level. Additionally, it has the ability to be moved around or withdrawn at any time without fees or restrictions. The Token can be purchased through payroll deduction every week. It will be taken out of one’s weekly earnings PRE-TAX similar to a payment into a Pension, 401k, IRA, or any other retirement savings plans.
The decentralized crypto token BLAZAR is part of the ERC20 Ethereum BlockChain Network and people will no longer only be able to see their pension contribution balances on a monthly Statement but now down to the second updates on personal funds. 10% of these allocations will go directly into the Ethereum Blockchain Investment to ensure members not only the stability of their fund, but to be part of the massive growth potential that Crypto Currency has. The best overall investments people can be a part of.
The Founder and CEO of Blazar, John Desalvo, stated: “We are doing a 10% reflection in Ethereum off every purchase of BLAZAR token in order to maintain a Stable price per unit and experience a high growth rate. We are also going to burn 1% of every transaction that takes place. 50% of that is destroyed and removed from the supply forever, while the remaining 50% will be redistributed to anyone who signed up during the pre-ICO and ICO sales periods and who maintains their tokens in their ERC20 wallets or on the UNISWAP Exchange.”
About Blazar
BLAZAR is a decentralized token that eliminates the need for a centralized third party to manage investments in the token and fix the transparency issues. The token is built on the Ethereum network and will first be listed on the UniSwap.
