SPEAKING OF TALK: COMMUNICATING PRODUCT SAFETY

Speaking of Talk Society of Product Safety Professionals serves consumer product field

The series, sponsored by the Society of Product Safety Professionals, features safety experts describing their own experiences from a one-on-one perspective

There are specific factors that should guide communications with CPSC staff when making a Section 15 report or addressing the cause and scope of a potential product safety issue.” — Eric Rubel and Michelle Gillice, attorneys with Arnold & Porter

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A webinar series to advance communication skills of product safety professionals will take place January 25-February 1, 2022, it was announced by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) today. The series will be presented at no cost for product safety professionals.

The webinar’s content will examine such areas as communicating with senior level executives, with company peers who may influence product safety design and production issues, and company franchisees and suppliers involved with product production and distribution. There will be experts in risk assessment, regulatory compliance, and crisis management sharing the unique requirements of those areas.

“Product safety professionals have told us they are looking for guidance on improving their communication techniques, and this webinar series is responding to that need,” said John Barrera, President of SPSP, which is producing the series in cooperation with ADK Information Services, LLC.

The instructor/presenters of webinar sections include: Michael Del Negro, Vice President, Product Safety Compliance, Peloton Interactive; Cathy Choffin, product safety, McDonald’s Corporation; Marie-Claude Simard, product safety manager, BRP, Canada; Jen Shecter, leads corporate outreach for Consumer Reports; and Ken Boyce, Senior Director, Principle Engineering: Industrial, Corporate Fellow in the William Henry Merrill Society at UL, LLC.

Instructors will bring their individual careers and experiences as a basis for their presentations. Here are several instructors’ comments on their webinar topics:

Attorneys Eric Rubel and Michelle Gillice, both worked in legal positions at the CPSC prior to joining Arnold & Porter. They explain: “Product safety managers are called upon to interact with CPSC compliance and enforcement personnel, often under time pressure. Getting it right is important to company’s credibility with CPSC staff as well as reducing product liability and reputational risks with consumers and business partners. There are specific factors that should guide communications with CPSC staff when making a Section 15 report or addressing the cause and scope of a potential product safety issue”

David Kosnoff, Vice President Quality Assurance at Hasbro, has a long-time career in children’s products and toys, and was deeply involved in the 2007-2008 product recalls of children toys. He explains: “When your company has a product safety crisis or some high level corporate communication, the product safety professional has 4 obligations that require communication skills: 1. To understand the cause of the crisis, 2. Help develop the corrective action plan, 3. To help personnel understand their role in the plan, and 4. To work with corporate communications, investor relations and the CEO to prepare talking points and clarity.”

Individuals wanting to register for the free series, can do so at the SPSP website.

Individuals who attend all webinar sessions and submit an essay (300 words or less) on what they learned through the webinar series will receive an SPSP Certificate of Completion. ($179 fee required).

The webinar series is sponsored by SPSP, which serves the consumer product safety community through education, training, and maintaining an archive of product safety related materials, white papers, and video product safety instruction. The organization has been serving the product safety field since 2017 and is known for its development of the ‘5 Pillars of Knowledge’ that product safety professionals must master to be effective.

ADK has been designing and delivering university-level product safety management education courses for the past 12 years reaching over 1,000 professionals from manufacturers, retailers, importers, and online platforms through courses and webinar productions.

For more information: info@productsafetyprofessionals.org., or phone: 314-497-1797.