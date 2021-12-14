FairSplit Says: “The Holidays Are the Best Time to Start Your Estate Planning”

Providing estate planning guidance for the personal items is so helpful later. FairSplit founder, David MacMahan now personally consults with all clients to help them navigate their estate division.

Make the most of your holiday togetherness. The cherished items of a loved one often represent stories or memories the family will want to preserve.

With our busy lives, it can be difficult to get people together during other times of the year to talk about the family heirlooms.” — David MacMahan

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is upon us and that means many of us will be gathering with our loved ones from multiple generations including our elder loved ones. This is a time for us to reflect upon our many blessings and it is often a time that we realize that time is fleeting — making us more aware of our mortality, and that of our elder loved ones. This time of family togetherness presents a unique opportunity to explore your family history and at the same time prepare any family heirlooms to be divided fairly.While you gather, take the time to video record your grandma or grandpa telling the stories about their most cherished items. You can deliberately take a fresh look at the items you see around your family members’ home. Ask questions about the figurines on the shelves, the painting you’ve seen them place with great prominence in their home —Why that collectable? What do they love about that artist? How do these items connect to the times in their lives before you knew them? Or represent a part of themselves you may not know? When you land on items with real meaning and history, have your elder(s) tell the story of each one. Use the simple technology you have on hand (your phone) and press record.Doing this family exercise of asking the questions we are usually too busy to ask is in line with the spirit of the season. Embrace slower pace of the holidays and connect more deeply. And if you struggle with technology, no problem! The younger ones at your family gatherings love technology, so you can always harness their talent to snap photos and film video. It will keep them entertained and help you preserve your family legacy. Creating these moments on video will not only help strengthen your connection to each other, but it will help you keep track of the valuables that families spend hours trying to weigh the importance of when it comes time to divide the estate.See how simple it can be. To Hear Mona's Story Click Here Once you’ve collected these videos, hopefully the task of estate planning will seem less daunting. You may still have items to take photos of post-holiday (or to create more videos with your loved ones), but you are well on your way. Upload your videos to a secure location. FairSplit.com is a great option.The FairSplit.com online system was originally created more than ten years ago as a do-it-yourself subscription service to allow families to login to a private account, list all things to be divided and use the system of rounds to do it fairly and peacefully. Transparency and a blind system for all heirs to divide is an advantage when looking at online options, and FairSplit has this built in. In addition, The FairSplit model has expanded to include guided personal assistance. Now all division accounts get a thirty-minute to one-hour consultation with David MacMahan, the FairSplit.com founder, to help them plan the best approach, given their unique family situation.David says, “The holidays are the perfect time for families to start thinking about estate planning. It’s a time when most family members are intending to be together. With our busy lives, it can be difficult to get people together during other times of the year to talk about the family heirlooms.” So start today! You can add to your free account over time. Begin your home inventory with your holiday time videos and photos, then make it available online to your family members, not only will you get to share the stories you capture, but you will also save so much time and effort in the future.CONTACT AND BIO INFO:FairSplit.com was founded in 2010 to help with peacefully dividing the personal property of estates, in death, divorce or downsizing in an online platform. The listing and sharing are free to use, with upgrades to divide online. Additionally, they offer mediation, listing assets from photos, valuing and administrative services.

